England’s Lionesses are all set for a historic World Cup final on Sunday – and their exploits have proved a huge inspiration for these young footballers on the Fylde coast.

Fleetwood Town Hawks Junior Under 15s Girls football team gathered together at the Pool Foot Farm training centre, based in Thornton, to watch England’s brilliant 3-1 semi-final win against Australia on Wednesday (August 16).

They watched the dramatic match on a big screen, along with friends and family and the atmosphere was electric and full of excitement as the team screamed with joy at the winning goals and nail-biting play.

Like thousands of other girls up and down the country, they have loved seeing the full potential of a home-grown women’s football team achieving success at international level.

Now they can’t wait for the weekend’s huge finale against the talented Spain team, a match which can be seen on British screens on Sunday at 11am.

So proud of the Lionesses

Harleigh Finlay, captain of the Fleetwood Town Hawks was leading the cheering on Wednesday.

Tension.... watching England against Australia in the World Cup semi-final

She said: “It was an amazing game and I knew we were going to win all along, I feel so proud of the Lionesses.

"We will be looking forward now to Sundays big game, I can’t wait!.”

Mandy McNaught, a self-confessed ‘footy mum’ and Fleetwood Town Jr Girls Team welfare officer was delighted with the result for the Lionesses:

She said: “What a spectacular performance by all the Lionesses and the girls have been inspired by both the Lionesses characters on and off the pitch through the whole tournament.

"They are exemplary role models for a new generation of female footballers and we are all so proud of our girls here too at Fleetwood Town Hawks.

"The girls have learned lots about techniques and stamina and hopefully we will have some England champions from experiencing this epic women’s World Cup!”

Sunday’s match is the first time that either the English or Spanish women’s teams have reached a World Cup final.