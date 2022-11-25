Fleetwood family serving up festive feast for lonely folk on Christmas Day
A kind-hearted Fleetwood family and their friends are hosting a free Christmas Day dinner for members of the community who may be alone or struggling
They have 20 guests lined up to attend so far but can accommodate up to 100 and they are keen for families and individuals to get in touch.
Heather Johnstone, her mum Christine Johnstone and their relative Gillian Ward are inviting guests to the dinner on December 25 at St Wultsan’s & St Edmund’s Church hall on Poulton Road in Fleetwood.
Most Popular
Mum-of-three Heather, 33, a professional artist and a teacher at Montgomery High School in Bispham, said: "We held a dinner for the community in 2019 and it was such a success, it made so many people’s Christmas special.
“This year we have an amazing venue with a great kitchen and we want to help as many people as possible.
"We know how hard Christmas can be for many whether that’s due to money worries, the loss of a loved-one and loneliness, or through Illness so we are welcoming dinner guests, volunteers, food donations and anything that people can spare to make it a wonderful time for everyone."
Heather has set up a JustGiving page for donations, with the help of the Healthier Fleetwood group, and so far more than £700 of the £1,000 target has been raised.
The mum-of-three was originally inspired by the plight of a relative who had to spend Christmas Day in hospital and, despite the best efforts of ward nurses, missed out on all the family festivities.
She added: "I would also like to hear from working families who are still on low wages and struggling in these difficult times, with food and fuel bills rising.
"If saving the cost of the Christmas meal leaves a little extra for presents, it will be worth it.”
Heather said she had been contacted by people from as far afield as York and Ken who wanted to attend the dinner but didn’t realise it was in Fleetwood.
She said: “There are obvious issues all over the country.”
To find out more about the event and offer your help, visit the funding page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/xmasdinner2022?utm or you can contact Heather and the organisers through Healthier Fleetwood or phone Heather on 07958 558135.