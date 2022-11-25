They have 20 guests lined up to attend so far but can accommodate up to 100 and they are keen for families and individuals to get in touch.

Heather Johnstone, her mum Christine Johnstone and their relative Gillian Ward are inviting guests to the dinner on December 25 at St Wultsan’s & St Edmund’s Church hall on Poulton Road in Fleetwood.

Heather Johnstone (centre) with mum Christine and son Isaac, aged eight

Mum-of-three Heather, 33, a professional artist and a teacher at Montgomery High School in Bispham, said: "We held a dinner for the community in 2019 and it was such a success, it made so many people’s Christmas special.

“This year we have an amazing venue with a great kitchen and we want to help as many people as possible.

"We know how hard Christmas can be for many whether that’s due to money worries, the loss of a loved-one and loneliness, or through Illness so we are welcoming dinner guests, volunteers, food donations and anything that people can spare to make it a wonderful time for everyone."

Heather has set up a JustGiving page for donations, with the help of the Healthier Fleetwood group, and so far more than £700 of the £1,000 target has been raised.

Flashback to 2019, when Heather Johnstone (centre) and fellow volunteers made Christmas Day special in Fleetwood

The mum-of-three was originally inspired by the plight of a relative who had to spend Christmas Day in hospital and, despite the best efforts of ward nurses, missed out on all the family festivities.

She added: "I would also like to hear from working families who are still on low wages and struggling in these difficult times, with food and fuel bills rising.

"If saving the cost of the Christmas meal leaves a little extra for presents, it will be worth it.”

Heather said she had been contacted by people from as far afield as York and Ken who wanted to attend the dinner but didn’t realise it was in Fleetwood.

A Christmas Day feast is being prepared by Fleetwood woman Heather Johnstone and her family for lonely people over the festive period

She said: “There are obvious issues all over the country.”