Fleetwood Day takes place on Sunday, May 8 to mark the birthday of the town’s founder, Sir Peter Hesketh-Fleetwood.

A similar event was staged in 2019 to build on the success of the official unveiling of a statue of Sir Peter in the Euston Gardens the year before.

This Sunday, at noon, there will be an open invitation for the community to attend the unveiling of a new plaque on the statue.

Margaret Daniels, of Fleetwood Civic Society, said: “It's one of life's great pleasures to sit in the gardens when the sun is shining and enjoy the surroundings but the bright light can make the wording on the statue a little difficult to read.

"The new plaque will address this as part of the tribute to Sir Peter Hesketh-Fleetwood and continue to be a source of pride for residents and an attraction to visitors.”

From midday to 3pm there will be live music and dance at the Affinity Lancashire Outlet (formerly Feeport).

Community singing group Harmony & Health, dancers from the Fleetwood Moves group and the Fylde Ukulele Network will entertain visitors to the Outlet with The Windmill Players performing the 'Story of Fleetwood' in words and music on the hour.