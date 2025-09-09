Fleetwood Colour Run this weekend in memory of much-loved mum-of-two

It’s all set for Fleetwood Colour Run, a fun-packed family event on the beach which takes place this weekend.

The colour run sees participants of all ages running through seven powdered paint stations to finish up being covered by all the colours of the rainbow.

A similar event, the Blackpool Colour Run, is staged at the beach at Starr Gate each summer, in a fundraiser run by Trinity Hospice for well-needed funds.

The Fleetwood event takes place on the beach next to Fletwood’s Marine Hall this Sunday (September 14), with an 11.30am for 12 start.

Poignantly the event, now in its third year, is organised by the friends and former colleagues of Lisa Birtwistle, who worked in Fleetwood as a social subscriber.

Much-loved mum-of-two Lisa, who lived in Carleton, tragically died in a road accident in March 2022, aged just 32.

This annual event is free to attend, but donations can be made to support local cancer charities.

Participants will be meeting up at outside the Marine Hall.

Wyre Council, while not directly involved, supports the event by promoting it on its social media pages.

Thje nevent is organsied through members of the Fleetwood Primary Care Network, Healthier Fleetwood and Fleetwood Town FC Community Trust.

The Communiy Trsut poted on its website: “Lisa made a huge impact in all of the roles she had, beginning with Fylde Coast YMCA where she coordinated a range of physical and mental wellbeing programmes to increase the life chances of the people of Wyre.

"After several years of service she moved to Fleetwood Town Community Trust where she oversaw a number of community development projects, largely specific to young people and enhancing opportunities for children to access a range of sports.

"She would then go on to work for Fleetwood Primary Care Network as a Social Prescriber where she would support the residents of Fleetwood in accessing provisions in the town with a wider purpose of tackling health inequalities and bringing people together.

"The Colour Run provided an opportunity to bring her family and friends together, spreading joy and happiness in her memory.”

Online donations can be made here