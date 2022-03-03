Collection in Fleetwood to help Ukrainian refugees
Fleetwood Rotary and the Affinity Lancashire retail site – formerly known as Freeport - have organised a collection for items to help Ukrainian refugees who have fled their homes after Russian forces invaded.
Donations of toiletries, sleeping bags, cooking pots and pans, bedding and dried food with at least 1 year best before date are welcome.
The collection point is the vacant unit at Affinity next to Klass, on Saturday March 5 and Sunday March 6, 11am - 3pm.
The items will be delivered by International Aid Trust.