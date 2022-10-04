Fleetwood Coastwatch given a visitor boost
Volunteers at Fleetwood’s National Coastwatch Institution report that their latest open day attracted a steady flow of locals and visitors from afar.
For the first time in three years, the Fleetwood NCI volunteers were able to show visitors around their operational station, based in the Rossall Point tower, during the recent Heritage Open Days.
The team of 48 volunteers keep watch on the sandbanks and further out into Morecambe Bay and report to the Coastguards of they see anyone in difficulties.
This year alone, the volunteer watchkeepers at Rossall Point, have been involved in 20 incidents.
Most Popular
The visitors donated a total of £548 on Heritage weekend
Station Manager, Martyn Cripps said ‘It was marvellous to welcome visitors back into our station and I’d like to take the opportunity to thank them for their incredible generosity.”
“To raise £548 on Heritage weekend is amazing.
"It’s comforting and humbling to know that you have the support of your local community and visitors to the town.”