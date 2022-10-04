For the first time in three years, the Fleetwood NCI volunteers were able to show visitors around their operational station, based in the Rossall Point tower, during the recent Heritage Open Days.

The team of 48 volunteers keep watch on the sandbanks and further out into Morecambe Bay and report to the Coastguards of they see anyone in difficulties.

This year alone, the volunteer watchkeepers at Rossall Point, have been involved in 20 incidents.

The visitors donated a total of £548 on Heritage weekend

Station Manager, Martyn Cripps said ‘It was marvellous to welcome visitors back into our station and I’d like to take the opportunity to thank them for their incredible generosity.”

“To raise £548 on Heritage weekend is amazing.