Following the sad news of Her Majesty’s death, residents at Fleetwood Hall Care Home in Chatsworth Avenue have been sharing their stories and memories and created a memorial display.

One resident recalled watching the Coronation as a young girl, while another met The Queen while serving in the Navy and another had his RAF uniform inspected by Her Majesty.

Joanne Warren, manager of Fleetwood Hall Care Home, said: “Everyone in the home has been very moved about the passing of The Queen.

A Fleetwood Hall resident called Kenneth (no surname supplied) with part of the home's memorial display to the late Queen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Throughout the period of mourning we spent time following the events on television and paying our respects throughout The Queen’s final journey from Scotland to London. We also spent time creating a memorial display, which has included crafts and memory hearts.

“We have loved listening to the stories of our residents and hearing their special memories of The Queen.

“We had a small afternoon tea during The Queen’s procession through London and we watched the funeral together as a home to pay our last respects.

Part of the colourful memorial display to The Queen at Fleetwood Hall Care Home.

“Our chefs created a full home-made afternoon tea and we had some quiet time for everyone to reflect and reminisce on the last 70 years.”

A 77-year-old Fleetwood Hall resident called Bronnie who remembers the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II said: “I was eight years old when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned Queen.

“We lived on Kent Road in Blackpool and in our house we didn’t yet have a television as it was on order and hadn’t arrived. I can remember my grandma being very cross because she was going to miss the coronation.

“We ended up watching it at the Brockson’s corner shop. Mr Brockson took us through the front door of the house – a big novelty as we normally only saw the shop itself – and showed us into the lounge. We sat crossed legged in front of the television, and because I was one of the youngest, I got a seat right at the front.

“For a young girl of eight the whole thing was like a fairytale. There will never be another like Queen Elizabeth II.”

Resident Derek, 95, met the Queen while serving in the Navy.

He said: “I was part of the crew on HMS Vanguard in 1947 when the Royal family travelled to South Africa.

“On board for the 14-day trip was King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth (soon to become Queen Elizabeth II) and Princess Margaret.

“We arrived in Cape Town and while travelling over I can remember watching Princess Elizabeth playing rounders on board. I enjoyed getting a glimpse of this side of the Royal family. I interacted and spoke with Princess Elizabeth on many occasions and remember how kind and gentle she was and how very approachable.”

Kenneth, 91, met the Queen when she visited Church Fenton Airfield in Leeds.

He said: “I was a heavy goods driver for the RAF at the time.

“She arrived in a large shiny black car, and all the Army and RAF personnel stood to attention as she passed.