Fleetwood's Jane Couch will join the likes of legendary fighters Muhammad Ali and Lennox Lewis when she is inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in America next week.

Jane is heading to the States where in Canastota, New York, she will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame — the sport’s ultimate tribute and the first British woman to receive that honour.

The 55-year-old former world champion will be joined by fellow North West boxing legend Ricky Hatton in the newest class of inductees to be honored during the Hall of Fame Induction Weekend from June 6 to 9.

The honour sees Jane recognised as one of the all time boxing greats and a pioneer for women in the ring. She is now ranked among the very best in the sport's history, alongside legendary fighters such as Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Lennox Lewis.

31 Oct 1999 : Jane Couch during WBF Boxing at the David Lloyd Club in Raynes Park, London. Credit: John Gichigi /Allsport

At home on the Fylde coast, “The Fleetwood Assassin” continues to inspire the next generation of young fighters on visits to her old boxing club, Fleetwood ABC in London Street.

Hall of Famer and trailblazer

Just 25 years ago, women were banned from professional boxing in the UK until Jane won a landmark legal battle to change the sport forever.

Women fighters had to travel to Europe or America for recognised bouts, until Fleetwood's newly-crowned world amateur champion sat before a panel from the British Boxing Board of Control to ask for a professional licence.

Jane battled institutionalised sexism in the boxing world and said she was spat on and labelled a "freak" as she made her way to the ring.

31 Oct 1999 : Jane Couch on her way to beating Sharon Anyos during WBF Boxing at the David Lloyd Club in Raynes Park, London. Credit: John Gichigi /Allsport

But in 1998, Jane fought the boxing authorities and won - changing the world of boxing forever.

"They said to me 'Could you not do something a woman does?" recalls Jane.

"I asked what does a woman do? They said, 'Well, you could be a cleaner or work in an office.' I said I wanted to box.

"They said 'No. Over our dead bodies will you ever get a British licence.'

"That's the day I decided 'I'm going to get that licence and I'm going to fight for every young girl that that wants to fight in the future."

Jane went on to be crowned a five-time world champion and was awarded an MBE in 2007.

A champion in the ring and the courtroom

Jane found her love for boxing after watching a documentary about women fighters in America.

While working in a Fleetwood rock factory, she would hang up a punchbag in her lunch break and begin training. Within two years of joining Fleetwood Amateur Boxing Club, she had won the world welterweight title.

But her biggest fight - and victory - came in the courtroom in 1998, with a sex discrimination case against the British Boxing Board of Control.

Their argument, given at the tribunal, was that women should not be allowed to box because their periods made them unstable.

"It was unbelievable," said Jane. "They also said that if you were ready to come on to your period while getting into the ring, then you might trip on the steps!

"It was just a bunch of old men that had never, ever experienced women in sport. They just had no respect for women whatsoever." "I was in the dressing room getting ready and I was already nervous. Then I heard the officials laughing at me outside the door," says Jane.

"Then they were laughing as I walked to the ring. I even had someone spit at me as I was heading into the ring."

Jane won £15,000 in compensation and, more importantly, her professional licence. At Caesars nightclub in London in November 1998, she became the first female boxer to legally enter a UK ring.