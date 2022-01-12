Fleetwood Beer Festival is called off due to volunteer shortages

Next month's Fleetwood Beer Festival has been called off

The 39th Fleetwood Beer & Cider Festival was set to take place at Fleetwood's Marine Hall for three days from Thursday February 10

Real ale fans were delighted that it was all set to return this year after the 2021 event had to be called off due to Covid restrictions.

However the organisers, Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale), say they have reluctantly had to postpone it again, this time chiefly because of a shortage of volunteers to help run it.

Rick Pickup, branch chairman, said: “We have moved heaven and earth in an attempt to run Fleetwood Beer and Cider Festival this year, but sadly have had to conclude that we have to

postpone.

"Although many people have stepped forward to volunteer, and we thank then for offering their time, we simply don’t have enough volunteers to be able to guarantee that the

event can run smoothly even in normal times.

"When we are faced with the potential of Covid hitting our staff numbers further, it became inevitable that the risk of not being able to run the event at the last minute was too high.

"We have also faced problems in the supply chain, meaning that guaranteeing the range of beers that we would like to have had available was nigh on impossible.

"We ask people who would have come to Fleetwood Beer and Cider Festival to instead go and support a local pub or two, at this time they need our help.”

Gary Levin, festival organising committee Chair commented “I’d like to thank those volunteers who have stepped forward and particularly those on the organising committee who have

spent much time and effort in getting us this close to being able to run the event.

"We did not want to have to call the festival off, particularly having got so close, but unfortunately we are left with no option.

"We hope to investigate options for later in the year.”