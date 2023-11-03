Fleetwood Beer and Cider Festival in full swing at the town's Marine Hall
This year marks the event’s 40th edition and organisers are laying on the widest selection of fine real ales, ciders and perries as possible – and a gin bar.
The annual festival is being coordinated by the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
The 2023 event got under way yesterday (Thursday, November 2) and continues today until 11pm, opening again on Saturday (November 4) from noon until 9pm.
A wide range of cask and craft beers, ciders and perries and beers from around the world are on offer.
There is also a Gin and Fizz bar, a varied selection of hot and cold food, a cheese stall and a range of non-alcoholic drinks for the designated driver.
Rick Pickup, chair of the Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre branch of CAMRA, said: “Forty is a ripe old age to get to for any event, we have members who are not that old yet!
"All of the events have been staged at the wonderful Marine Hall and we thank them for their help.
“We invite everyone to come along and celebrate our birthday!”
Tickets are now on sale for via the Marine Hall and wyretheatres.co.uk.
Admission will also be available on the day.