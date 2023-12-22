A Fylde family is looking forward to an extra special Christmas following the recent birth of a baby girl.

The arrival of Lyla-Rose Alice Ashworth at Blackpool Victoria Hospital took mum 24-year-old mum Alice’s family to five generations of females.

Lyla-Rose is the first great great grand-daughter of 89 year old Alice Rayton, great grand-daughter of Brenda Atherton, 70, and grand-daughter of 45-year-old Louise Kelso.

All live around the Kirkham and Wesham area and demand has understandably been high from family members and friends to see little Lyla-Rose since her arrival.

Mum Alice and partner Jackson Ashworth are looking forward to the three of them spending time with Kyla-Rose’s two set of grandparents on Christmas Day before all five generations are set to come together on Boxing Day.

“It really will be an extra special Christmas following Kyla-Rose’s arrival,” said grandma Louise, who runs Kirkham Pre-School on Nelson Street.

"My grandmother Alice already has a great great grandchild but Lyla is the first girl of her generation.

"Her middle name is Alice too, so there is continuity there.

"My daughter Alice is loving being a mum and Jackson is delighted that he has been able to spend the first few weeks since with them before going back to work.”

Lyla-Rose was born two days after mum Alice’s due date of October 31 and by a lovely coincidence that is the same birthday as the baby’s 12-year-old uncle Liam, Louise’s youngest child, who is a pupil at Carr Hill High School

"Not only the same birthday but Liam was also due on Halloween and arrived two days late – we couldn’t believe the coincidence,” said Louise.

"Liam is absolutely thrilled to bits with his little niece and we all are. Christmas is all about family and we are really proud of ours and the extra special delight Lyla-Rose’s arrival has brought to all of us.”