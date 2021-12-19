Fishing competition at Cleveleys raises more than £2,500 for RNLI

The event was organised by Hazel Tipping, of Hookers Baits fishing bait shop on Beach Road in Cleveleys, and saw competitors from the Fylde coast and across the North West taking part.

Hazel said: “It was our absolute pleasure to stage this event.

“The work that the RNLI does for the community is so important and anglers came to Cleveleys from far and wide to show their upmost respect and support for this event.

Hazel Tipping and her daughters present the cheque to RNLI members and mascot, Stormy Stan

“Hats off to all RNLI crews throughout the UK but especially to our wonderful Fleetwood crew.”

The competition saw the angler with the largest cod winning the event.

The presentation was staged at RJs Sports Bar, on North Promenade, where a grand raffle was staged to help boost funds for the RNLI, whch relies on donations.

Hazel added: "We presented several of the Fleetwood Lifeboat crew along with their mascot Stormy Stan with the cheque, which they were all overwhelmed by.