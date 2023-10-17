News you can trust since 1873
First look of 26 pictures from Blackpool Pleasure Beach Journey To Hell involving scare zone live actors

The notorious Journey to Hell returns to Blackpool Pleasure Beach this Halloween, with brand new scare zones and newly added, never-before-seen scare experiences throughout October.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:27 BST

Journey to Hell Freak Nights is a terrifying, experience led event, featuring live actors through eight themed areas of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, guaranteed to leave adrenaline flowing and hearts thumping.

We took the Journey to Hell to find out just how scary it was – safe to say we had to face our worst fears and come head to head with crazy, clowns, evil carnival dwellers, undead sorcerers.

Tickets to the Journey to Hell are avaliable here and the experience is open from Friday 13 October to October 31.

Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

1. Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: Daniel Martino

We tried Blackpool Pleasure Beach Journey to Hell

2. We tried Blackpool Pleasure Beach Journey to Hell

We tried Blackpool Pleasure Beach Journey to Hell Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

3. Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: Daniel Martino

Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

4. Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: Daniel Martino

Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

5. Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: Daniel Martino

Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

6. Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: Daniel Martino

