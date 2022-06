Shortly after noon today two fire engines from Blackpool attended a road traffic collision on Gateside.

The incident, which involved one vehicle, saw firefighters using a long board, stabilisation, glass management and a first aid kit to help the casualty and make the scene safe.

The person was then taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service helped free a person who became trapped in their vehicle after a traffic collision at Gateside earlier today