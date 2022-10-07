Fire brigade attend serious accident after vehicle lands on roof on Highbury Road East in St Annes
A man was taken to hospital after after a vehicle ended up on its roof following a serious collision in St Annes this afternoon.
The incident occurred at the junction between Highbury Road East and Grasmere Road, at around 4.50pm.
Two vehicles came into the collision during the incident, with one of them then overturning.
A fire crew was dispatched to the scene, ready to help the man in the overturned vehicle, and an ambulance and police vehicles also attended.
The injured man was then to then to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, although the extent of his injuries are not known.