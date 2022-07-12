Spencer, a member of the Royal British Legion for more than 60 years and organiser of the Lytham St Annes Poppy Appeal for more than 40, died last month. aged 84.

During his membership he served in every capacity of the Legion’s St Annes Branch committee and he raised tens of thousands of pounds for the Poppy Appeal as local organiser for 40 years.

He was a familiar sight collecting for the appeal in St Annes and Lytham, often wearing a distinctive poppy suit.

The Royal British Legion had a strong representation at the funeral, with standard bearers and a bugle player, while donations to the Poppy Appeal in his memory were invited by his family .

Spencer, a father of three and grandfather of five, served in the Army Service Corps and among the officer he drove was Second World War military commander Field Marshall Montgomery.

Coun Ed Nash, armed forces member of Fylde Council anbd Head of Fylde Veterans, said: “Spencer was a one-off who will be so much missed and very difficult to replace.”

