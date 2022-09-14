Filip Kopecka was first diagnosed with medulloblastoma, which is a type of brain cancer, in June and underwent surgery to remove it at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

However, the day after his surgery Filip developed breathing problems before suffering a stroke.

He was then transferred to the intensive care where he put on an incubator and then sent for emergency surgery due to swelling on his brain.

Filip with his family

The defiant little boy who doctors didn't think would make it now continues his slow daily battle of getting stronger and beating the bleak odds.

Filip's mother Oliwia said: "We tried to be brave as we had been prepared for the treatment and we knew that it will not be easy.

"Within a few days our biggest fear came true. Our little boy suffered from a stroke. We received information from the doctors that our son will never breath on his own that he will never take a single breath on his own and that our son is gone and we should say goodbye.

Liam Morton, 5, from Lostock Hall is going to walk 26 miles from Blackpool to Preston to help raise money for his warrior best friend Filip who is in need of treatment for a brain tumour

"We have been told many times that we need to make a decision if we want to keep him alive or not.

"We knew that we can not give up. After some time our son start making progress despite what doctors told us.

"Now just after two months we are sure that our son is there and he can hear and see us as he is now smiling, opening his eyes, blinking and winking when we ask him to. He is able to move and nod his head."

After undergoing bouts of chemotherapy, signs of the tumour have disappeared and there is no evidence of disease.

Liam and his sister Maisie with their Warrior Filip T-shirts

Oliwia added: "He is getting stronger every day and is now breathing well on his own.

"Unfortunately that does not mean that we have finished with the treatment. We still have to undergo further oncological treatment and we have a long way to recovery.

"They told us he will not survive, but we did not give up, and Filip also wanted to fight and now he has surprised and amazed all the doctors and showed how strong he is."

One of his Filip’s school friends, Liam Morton, who also attends Lostock Hall Primary, will walk from Blackpool to Preston on Sunday, October 2, to raise money for his friends.

Liam will be supported by his four-year-old sister Maisie

Liam's proud mother Rachael, 45, who will be completing the walk with her son and her daughter Maisie, 4, said: "Filip is the best friend of my son Liam who has fought a very hard battle - a miracle at that.

"Liam wants to do all he can to help his friend and we love walking and it's for a good cause so thought why not."

Medulloblastoma is the second most common brain tumour in children. But it is the most common malignant (high grade) children’s brain tumour. Around 55 children are diagnosed with medulloblastoma each year in the UK.