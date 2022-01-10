Festive trees for recycling bring a record £24,300 boost for Trinity Hospice funds

The 60 volunteers collected nearly 2,000 trees from homes across the Fylde coast, raising more than £24,300 for the hospice.

The trees were taken for recycling either at the tip in Bispham or to St Annes where they will form part of the sand dunes restoration project.

Volunteer collector Clare Blyth

The hospice’s Corporate Partnerships Manager, Janet Atkins, said: “Once again, we are blown away by the generosity of our community.

“Our Christmas Tree collection continues to grow, with more trees collected and more money raised than ever before.

“We really wouldn’t be able to put this event on without our incredible volunteers, who spend their weekend in all weathers driving across the Fylde coast to collect and cut up trees and take them to our local recycling centres.

“The weather this weekend was particularly tough, but our volunteers kept on smiling and truly made this year’s collection the best ever.

Ian Holland, David Cummins, Elaine Midgley and Howard Midgley were among the volunteers

“A huge thank to you everyone who gave up their time to help, to all those who booked their collection with us, to Blackpool and Fylde councils and to our event sponsors, Ameon and Easthams Solicitors. You are all absolutely amazing.

“It is only thanks to our supporters and the incredible people who help us to hold our events, like the Christmas Tree Collection, that we are able to reach everyone who needs specialist hospice care on the Fylde coast.”

The collected trees are set to be planted into the dunes at St Annes over several days early next month.

Vicki Turnbull loads up another tree