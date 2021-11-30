For the first time, the event was staged over two days with a range of activities across the town on both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday evening saw the return of the lantern parade down Lord Street after last year’s cancellation, with mascots in fancy dress and a huge turn-out from the Fleetwood public.

Fleetwood Old Boys Band, an ever-present fixture in the town’s big events, were part of the parade and there was also a heritage bus - a late replacement for the Fisherman’s Friend tram which couldn’t make the journey to Fleetwood after a building collapsed close to the tram track in Blackpool.

Festive lights are shining bright for Fleetwood after bumper switch-on. Ravenswood Photography

The switch-on itself then took place at the Marine Gardens with Chaucer Primary School pupil Kayden Butterworth getting to press the switch after reaching the final of a find the elf competition.

There was also a switch-on concert featuring Larkholme School choir, the Starmaker theatre group and father-and-son singing duo Wal and Dion Mitchinson. Organisers were delighted with the turn-out on Saturday night, in bitterly cold and blustery conditions - especially as there were fears that Storm Arwen might cause the event to be cancelled.

Julie Dalton, secretary of Fleetwood Christmas Lights Committee, said: “On Saturday morning we were worried about safety but thankfully the weather calmed down as the day wore on.

“We couldn’t have been more pleased with the turn-out, especially as it was so cold. The Fleetwood people did us proud, we were humbled.”

The event was jointly coordinated by Wyre Council, Fleetwood Town Council and the Festive Lights Committee.

Although the blustery weather caused the festive funfair in the Marine Gardens to be cancelled, there were still plenty of activities over the weekend.

In the Marine Hall and gardens there will be a magical Festive Fayre starting each day, featuring delicious festive food and drinks, Christmas crafts and gifts for festive shopping.

There will be a festive funfair, Christmas-themed walkabout theatre acts, live singing, competitions and lots more to experience.

Traditional Victorian Carol singers performed festive hymns throughout Saturday, while on the Sunday the Mount Pavilion underwent a true festive transformation to become Santa’s Grotto.