Fylde Council has produced a festive ‘feel good’ video to rival the likes of the John Lewis Christmas advert.

The council’s elves have captured the true spirit of Christmas with a Fabulous Festive Fylde advert in support of retailers and town centre businesses in Kirkham, St Annes and Lytham.

The video has gone live on social media highlighting the incredible shopping experience in Fylde including the diverse array of shops and eateries packed with vibrancy and individual character.

Councillor Karen Buckley, Leader of Fylde Council, said: "This Christmas, let's come together as a community and show our support for the local businesses that make Fylde unique.

“When you shop locally, you're not just purchasing a product – you're investing in the heart of our towns and helping them thrive. It's a small act that makes a big difference.

“Our elves travelled across the borough to capture our light switch-on events and Christmas markets as well as visiting local businesses to showcase everything on offer here in Fylde.

“We also created a separate version for each town centre to promote on social media and produced extra footage for quick social media reels and images for retailers to use in the coming weeks.

“If you see the videos on social media - please share with your friends and followers!”

Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, and Culture at Fylde Council, echoes this sentiment.

She added: "Our local businesses are the backbone of our community. They contribute to the character and identity of Fylde.

“By choosing to shop locally, residents can play a vital role in sustaining and growing our local economy.