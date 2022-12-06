There was festive cheer galore as a Blackpool charity held a Christmas takeover of a popular garden centre.

Sam’s Place, which supports young people with different abilities, organised the fund-raising event – including a pop-up shop to sell handmade festive gifts - at The Plant Place in Thornton.

Park Academy Brass Band also performed to give shoppers and supporters of the charity a truly festive experience, and the event was attended by charity ambassador Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys.

Ann Hardisty, project lead at Sam's Place, said: “We were very busy and it was an excellent event for showcasing the charity and its members.

"It was lovely to see so many familiar faces who return to each of our events and hopefully this will raise awareness of our charity to the wider community.”

