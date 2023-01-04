It’s been a magical time for many families on the Fylde coast as they celebrated some new arrivals.
Whether you’ve welcomed a new baby or a family pet into your home over Christmas and New Year, congratulations to you all.
1. Festive arrivals
Madeleine Langford Paden shared this adorable picture and wrote: "Our little Daisy was born at Victoria Hospital on Christmas Day."
Photo: Madeleine Langford Paden
2. Festive arrivals
Willow Mea was born at the Vic on Friday, December 30. Proud mum Charl Clewlow and grandmother Fiona Clewlow kindly shared pictures of the adorable newborn to be welcomed to their family.
Photo: Fiona Clewlow
3. Festive arrivals
Darrow Anthony Wilson is a Boxing Day baby, born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital weighing 8lb 7oz
Photo: Han Lees
4. Festive arrivals
Aimée Hudson shared this beautiful picture and said: "Both my Christmas babies five years and one week apart."
Photo: Aimée Hudson