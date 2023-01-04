News you can trust since 1873
Festive babies and pets: 14 pictures of your new arrivals this Christmas and New Year

It’s been a magical time for many families on the Fylde coast as they celebrated some new arrivals.

By Julia Bennett
13 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 11:35am

Whether you’ve welcomed a new baby or a family pet into your home over Christmas and New Year, congratulations to you all.

We asked for your pictures of your new arrivals and, just like Father Christmas, you delivered. Here is a selection below.

1. Festive arrivals

Madeleine Langford Paden shared this adorable picture and wrote: "Our little Daisy was born at Victoria Hospital on Christmas Day."

Photo: Madeleine Langford Paden

2. Festive arrivals

Willow Mea was born at the Vic on Friday, December 30. Proud mum Charl Clewlow and grandmother Fiona Clewlow kindly shared pictures of the adorable newborn to be welcomed to their family.

Photo: Fiona Clewlow

3. Festive arrivals

Darrow Anthony Wilson is a Boxing Day baby, born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital weighing 8lb 7oz

Photo: Han Lees

4. Festive arrivals

Aimée Hudson shared this beautiful picture and said: "Both my Christmas babies five years and one week apart."

Photo: Aimée Hudson

