Blackpool and Fylde Coast beaches issued a 'do not swim' warning after untreated sewage was released into the sea advisory which is still in effect across eight Lancashire beaches since a sewage leak on Monday, June 13. The leak was the result of extreme storms which dumped around 40mm of rain in two hours, overwhelming the Fleetwood wastewater treatment works. The incident occurred as urgent repair work on a burst pipe at the wastewater treatment facility was underway, with this pipe typically carrying treated and cleaned water to the sea. This situation resulted in untreated sewage mixed with rainwater being released into the sea by United Utilities, leading to the no swim warning across Bispham, Blackpool Central, Blackpool North, Blackpool South, Cleveleys, Fleetwood, St Annes, and St Annes North beaches.

United Utilities previously said in a statement that they were carrying out urgent repair work to a burst pipe which carries water after it has been treated and cleaned from Fleetwood wastewater treatment works to the sea. They said: “Due to the location and complexity of the repair and to ensure the work is carried out safely, this is expected to take some time while engineers install temporary pumps and 2,000 metres of overland pipework. United Utilities is balancing storage levels in the wastewater network along the Fylde Coast and using tankers around the clock to help reduce pressure on the site by transporting wastewater to other treatment sites.”

The meeting, which was set up on a Facebook group, titled, Action Meeting - Blackpool and the Fylde Coast Sea Users United Against Raw Sewage in Our Seas, will take place next Wednesday (June 28) at 8.30pm at Mary’s Shell Cafe, North Promenade, Thornton-Cleveleys.

A spokesperson for the group said: “What has happened in the last seven to 10 days is not an isolated incident, there have been multiple occasions this year where sewage has been pumped into the sea, preventing safe access to the water. Please come along even if you feel like you don't understand or don't have much to add to the conversation. Every voice matters and we are so much stronger together.”

United Utilities said untreated sewage, mixed with rainwater, was released into the sea due to a burst pipe and are asking the public not to swim or bathe in the water on the Fylde Coast