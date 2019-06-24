Farewell to long-serving former Stanley school teacher

A long-serving former teacher who remained a familiar face at a Blackpool primary school long after retirement has died, aged 87.

Pamela Tickle was a former deputy headteacher of Stanley School at Marton.

She retired in 1991 after almost 35 years at the school but helped out in the library there for many years afterwards.

On Miss Tickle's retirement from teaching at the age of 60, Stanley's then headteacher Mrs Teresa Ireland said: "Any concept of a 9am to 4pm teacher flew out of the window the day Pam was invented.

"She's a good teacher of the old style. That beautiful classroom with its informal impression does not mean laissez faire.

"(The pupils') work is structured and planned. They work for Pam. They have fun, but she likes them to say 'please' and 'thank you' and 'excuse me'."

Miss Tickle was a long-time member of the congregation at St Stephen-on-the-Cliffs church, North Shore, where she ran the nursery sand infant Sunday School for many years.

Her funeral will be held there on Friday at 2.30pm, with donations to Trinity Hospice or St Stephen-on-the-Cliffs Church invited in lieu of flowers.

Details from D Hollowell and Sons funeral directors on (01253) 355663.