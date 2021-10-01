Farewell to D-Day veteran Tony

A 19-year-old soldier with the 8th Battalion The King’s Regiment (Liverpool) at the time of the Operation Overlord Normandy landings on June 6, 1944, Tony lived most of his life in the resort although born in Ashton-under-Lyne, near Manchester.

He also saw action in the Ardennes campaign in January 1945 and was involved in conducting relatives round the town of Bande where some of the townspeople were massacred by German SS troops and was promoted to Lance Corporal and Corporal Later that year.

After the war, he resumed his career as a sheet metal worker and worked in coachbuilding.

Tony Huntbach was 19 at the time of the Normandy landings

He leaves his wife of more than 70 years, Jane, son John and daughter Lynn, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In 2006 Tony and his friend Lance Rooke, with their wives, participated in a tour from the D-Day beaches to Berlin. Along the route they paid their respects at all of the sites where they had lost so many of their friends.

In 2010, he attended a tour which visited the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery and in recent years Tony was also introduced to Prince Harry to recognise his service to the country.

Family friend Chris Hull said: “Tony was so loved by his family but also his community and country. His incredible bravery and immense service to his country makes him a hero to every one of us.”

Tony’s funeral is at Carleton Crematorium on Monday, October 4 at 11.45am. Details from CT Hull Funeral Service on 01253 899845.

