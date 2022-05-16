Lytham St Annes RNLI is looking to build on the £20,000 raised over the last two years since the annual Leg It fund-raising run between the Lytham and St Annes lifeboat houses switched formats because of the pandemic.

The switch to cover the 3.5 miles distance at a time of the participant’s choosing anytime during a month proved such a success that it is being held that way for a third successive year and the event runs to the end of May.

The fund-raising effort includes themed weekends and after wheels, including wheelchairs and bikes, being to the fore on May 7 and 8, those accompanied by their dogs were encouraged last weekend and on May 21 and 22, fancy dress is the theme.

Some of the participants in the Leg It For The Lifeboats at the weekend, setting off from Lytham RNLI boathouse to raise money for the RNLI

A spokesman for Lytham St Annes RNLI said: “We really appreciate everyone’s support and we look forward to seeing lots of people enjoying Leg It in fancy dress.

"Joining us will be Derek Fleet, former chairman of Manchester RNLI Branch, and a long-time supporter of the Leg It run. Each year he won't tell us what costume he has made until he turns up.”

There’s no need to register for the run, which can be done at any time. All the RNLI asks is that participants take some photographs at the start and finish and share them at @LythamStAnnesRnliPage on Facebook.

Dominic Stevens, Rory Pryce, Lucas Buffham and Noah Buffham were among those taking part in Leg It at the weekend, along with dog walkers.

Further details at the RNLI Just Giving page

This dog owner and her pet were among those spotted taking part in Leg It For The Lifeboats at the weekend