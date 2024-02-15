Harrison Bretherton died after a crash on Blackpool Road in Lytham

Harrison Bretherton, 21, of St Annes, lost his life in a late-night smash at Skew Bridge in Ansdell last September.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has been working on behalf of the family to bring about major upgrades to the road at the scene in a bid to improve safety and help prevent further such incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Menzies has reported substantial progress in discussions with roads authority Lancashire County Council and Network Rail, which is responsible for the bridge over the rail line, with vegetation set to be cut back and signage and lighting improved.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0003 of September 14

The family also hopes a crash barrier can be installed and that measure is being investigated.

Meanwhile, the public reaction to a fund-raising walk in memory of Harrison coming up in May has been such that the initial target of £10,000 was quickly reached and the pledges have taken it well towards the revised figure of £15,000.

The walk, along the coast from Lytham to Fleetwood on May 25, is called Harrison’s 22nd mile and is raising money for two charities – Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where Harrison, who would have turned 22 this week, had life-saving treatment at only three weeks old, and The Fire Fighters Charity, in recognition of the fire service’s work in freeing Harrison from the wreckage last September, allowing family and friends the chance to say a proper goodbye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll always be grateful to the fire service for that and we are so grateful to Mark Menzies for his work to improve the road at Skew Bridge and the public’s reaction to Harrison’s 22nd Mile,” said Harrison’s 25-year-old brother Trafford.

"If something positive can come out of this, that’s a good legacy.

"We really feel there should be a crash barrier there and it is great to hear that that measure is being looked into by the county council and Network Rail.

"The response to the 22nd mile has been brilliant and we really hope as many people as possible will join us on the day.”