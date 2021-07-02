Family reunites to celebrate St Annes centenarian's birthday

Ivy Stother celebrated her 100th birthday with family

And her home became the place for a very special occasion to mark her 100th birthday.

Family travelled from all over the country, in what was also a long awaited reunion to celebrate the huge milestone with a garden party.

Born in Bishop Auckland, Ivy settled in Lytham after the war with her late husband, Eddie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivy Stother celebrated her 100th birthday with family

They married at the Congregational Church in 1943 and lived with Eddie’s parents for a while before moving into the house in Lawsons Road where they brought up their two children, Rod and Carole.

Ivy was a keen crown green bowler and played for the Recreation Ground Ladies Bowling Club, in Hope Street.

She was one of the top bowlers on the Fylde Coast and was a regular competitor on the greens. She won the Mayoress’ Trophy and got to the finals of the ladies Waterloo Championships in the 1960s.