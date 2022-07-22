Pendle Productions’ The Storytellers Theatre Company are back from July 27 with a season of family theatre shows every Wednesday through the school summer holidays.

The season starts on that date with The Wizard Of Oz, with two performances in the Rose Garden, Lowther Gardens, adjacent to the Lowther Pavilion theatre on West Beach..

It’s the first in a series of six shows, every Wednesday through until the end of August, continuing with The Secret Garden on August 3, Pinocchio on August 10, Three Little Pigs on August 17, Martha The Cat’s Big Adventure on August 24 and The Dragon Who Lost His Home on August 31.

The Wizard of Oz starts the Lowther outdoor family plays season on July 27

Each play will feature two performances at noon and 2.30pm.

Director Tim Lince said: “It promises to be a fun-filled summer in our wonderful gardens, where you can enjoy al fresco theatre, eating a picnic and clapping and singing all at the same time.”

The plays are among a host of events at Lowther Gardens this summer, with the Lytham Ice Cream Festival on July 23 and 24 and the Lytham World Food and Drink Festival over the bank holiday weekend of August 27 to 29.