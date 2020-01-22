Family and friends smash £10k fundraising target for Blackpool dad with sepsis within eight hours

A Just Giving page set up for a Blackpool man who contracted sepsis and lost his leg beat its target of £10k within just eight hours of going live.

The page was set up to raise money for dad-of-one David Cram, better known as Kenny, 40, of Glastonbury Avenue, Blackpool who was admitted to the intensive care unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital with sepsis resulting in multiple organ failure, four cardiac arrests and the amputation of his left leg at the hip.

The fundraiser set up for David 'Kenny' Cram while he is battling sepsis and organ failure in Blackpool Victoria Hospital beat its 10k target within eight hours. Credit: Lee Cram

Laura Harvie, the best friend of Kenny's wife Keeley created the page in efforts to provide as much support as possible for the family and donations have since reached over £14k.

She said: "We were all so shocked and completely overwhelmed when we saw the target reach over £10k.

"To be honest, we had no idea if anyone would even be able to donate anything even though we know how well thought-of Kenny is.

"There's still a long way to go, everyone's donations are so gratefully received and I'd love to continue to raise even more for the family."

Kenny with his wife Keeley and their daughter Robyn, five. Credit: Lee Cram

The money raised will be used to support Kenny and his family through the difficulties they face, including making his three-bedroom terraced Blackpool home more accessible and adapted to his needs after his amputation surgery.

Donations also flooded in from the Whalley area where Kenny delivers parcels for DPD, and is known as "DPD Dave," with messages from well-wishers to show support for the family.

Younger brother Lee Cram, 35, described how the family have been researching prosthetic limbs, and are expecting to pay anywhere around £40k for a prosthetic leg after Kenny's recovery.

Lee said: "We need to raise as much as possible, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone for their support.

"It's important to me that we are able to provide him with the best prosthetic leg possible, and help Keeley and Robyn while he's out of work.

"This will be a massive weight off their shoulders, so thank you so much to everyone who has helped so far."

Laura and Lee wanted to encourage people to continue to donate through the Just Giving page, and a fundraising event is in the process of being arranged by friends and family.