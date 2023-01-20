Family and friends pay tribute to teen Callum Davies - 'caring and loyal son, grandson and friend'

Callum Davies, who had been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), died last May despite the efforts of paramedics and two doctors, who gave him open heart surgery in the back garden of his home following the “heat of the moment” stabbing during a row with mum Leonnie Clark.

An inquest at Preston on January 16 returned a narrative verdict, as assistant coroner Kate Bisset felt Callum acted on impulse in the heat of the moment and had no intention to kill himself.

Ms Bisset expressed her deepest sympathies to Callum’s family and also made strong criticism of the medical authorities who had “missed opportunities” in his care for ADHD.

Leonnie Clark, with pictures of son Callum. Picture: Neil Cross.

Following his death, a memorial bench in Callum’s name was sited at Hope Street Park, St Annes, close to his home, and on what would have been his 16th birthday last November, his friends and family set off balloons from there in his memory.

After the report of his inquest appeared, his friends rallied round in support of Leonnie and to show their continuing love and admiration for the teenager.

What mum Leonnie said about Callum

Leonnie said: “Callum’s death was devastating and tragic. He was our world and he has left a huge hole in our lives.

Callum's friends and family marked what would have been his 16th birthday by setting off balloons from his memorial bench at Hope Street Park, St Annes.

“His death was because he had not learned how to control his ADHD and was not on the correct medication. If he had been diagnosed sooner, he would have learned how to deal with it.

“We are completely heartbroken, but if his story helps even one child, his death will not of been in vain.

"There needs to be more awareness for ADHD - it is not just a mental heath and behavioural disability, a person’s brain with ADHD is actually structured differently than those without.

"Some of the symptoms of ADHD are making careless mistakes, impulsiveness, acting and speaking without thinking, which people mistake for rudeness, being unable to sit still and fidgeting, especially in calm or quiet surroundings, difficulty in carrying out instructions or concentrating, appearing to be unable to listen and carry out instructions, mood swings, forgetfulness, acting without thinking, interrupting conversations and not being able wait their turn, depression and anxiety.

Callum Davies

"Callum was also thought to have had dysgraphia, a form of dyslexia, and Autistic traits, which he was being assessed for. We were waiting for one last appointment before it went to a panel.

"As a result of all these symptoms, and because Callum had not yet been diagnosed, he was constantly getting into trouble and being punished at school and did not know what he had done wrong.

"He was labelled as a ‘bad boy’, disruptive, attention seeking and was told that he ‘could do the work, he just didn't want to’.

“I had been trying to get help for Callum from the age of seven. He was not diagnosed until the age of 13, and by that time, his anxiety was profound and he had hit puberty, which in itself is difficult.

Callum Davies

"He was permanently excluded from his first high school because they didn't know how to control him. From 2014, I had reports from Child Psychology, who then discharged him, three Special Educational Needs reports, a Clinical Psychologist and Educational Psychologist reports, all of which mentioned all the symptoms of ADHD, but an assessment was never suggested.

"Callum went through hell and felt ‘different’, ‘thick’ and ‘a freak’. Eventually he was diagnosed in 2020, but was then let down by CAMHS ADHD team because of staff leaving and staff shortages; his condition was not being managed. His medication needed to be altered, but i could not get an appointment.

“Despite all this, Callum fought through it and was the strongest, most determined child I know.

"He had a fantastic sense of humour and even on his darkest days he made people laugh when they needed it the most. He was very caring and a lot of his friends have told me that he helped them through their mental health issues.

"I have a brain condition called IIH and he would get upset and ‘wish he could take my pain away’. He has stuck up for friends that were bullied and was the life and soul of a party.

Callum's mum Leonnie Clark. Pictures Neil Cross.

"If Callum wanted to do something, he did it. He taught himself how to do a back flip from a standing position, phenomenal scooter stunts and anything else that he would put his mind to.

"He would enter talent competitions on holidays and always won, because he had that extra spark. I was often complimented on Callum’s manners and politeness by adults.

"He was so funny. When was younger, he went to a Peter Pan pantomime featuringTom Lister from TV’s Emmerdale. Callum heckled that much, they ended up bringing him up on stage because he made everyone laugh.

"Over 150 people came to Callum’s funeral. He was so loved; it was like a firework going off when he walked into a room and he never sat still or stopped talking.

"I miss the noise and the energy. ADHD did not define Callum, it was part of him and made him who he was, the funniest, brightest, caring and loyal son, grandson and friend he could be.”

Friends’ tributes to Callum

Xanthe Ward: “Callum was my boy best mate, he was like a brother to me - an amazing lad he was always there for any of his mates. Whenever I needed something he would be right there, he was always the motivation to get us out of the house and go out and every time the day would be filled with laughter and happiness. We loved Callum, he meant a lot to us all.”

Joe Watson: “Callum was the most loyal and truthful person I had ever met. He had the most contagious laugh and hilarious sense of humour. I miss the everyday calls and messages from him, he was loud in his ways but it’s been quiet since he’s been gone. He was family to me.”

Jack Lloyd: “I've known Callum since the age of two. We met each other in nursery and became best friends in primary. He would always make people laugh, and as we grew up, we became closer we understood each other more and he always loved and cared for everyone. He was always there for everybody and had a good heart.”

Mila Davies: “Callum was the funniest person that I know. He always brought light wherever he was and whatever room he was in. He made even the worst days seem a bit better. he had the cheekiest smile and was so charming. Everyone deserved to meet Callum and I feel blessed that I not only met him but I knew him.”

Maddie Edwards: “Callum was the most sweetest boy I’ve ever met. He made sure everyone was okay, he loved everyone and never judged anyone in anyway. Words can’t express the love and caring and supportive person Callum was.”

Ellie Buckley: “Callum was the most loving caring boy you could ever meet. He was funny, cheeky and always put everyone first. He had the best smile you could ever imagine and it would instantly brighten up your day.”

Hannah Bowden: “Callum was one of the kindest people I've ever come across in my life - generous, sweet. never failed to crack a smile on anyone’s face. He would sing and dance and be the idiot that we all know and love, the definition of the “life of the party”. He would’ve done anything for any one of us.”

Freya Mitchell: “Callum was a lovely kind hearted boy with a very unique personality. He would always be there to help anyone with anything, he was the most funniest boy I've ever met, never failed to make anyone laugh, I miss him so much.”

Lucy Watson: “Callum was one of my close mates, always had a big smile on his face, he was like a bright star. If there was a dark room he would be the one to brighten it. Callum was such a character, he was one in a million you could never meet anyone like him. You could never meet anyone as kind as Callum.”

Frankie Chesworth: “Callum was a good friend with a great heart, always looked out for his friends and was the light and soul of the party . Truly missed by loads. RIP Callum.”

Dion Mccrea: “Callum was the most outgoing person I ever met. I didn’t now what love felt like until I met him. You could never say no when he did his little cheeky grin. He was very polite. He was a mad head, but he had a heart like no other. Thoughtful, funny and cheeky, he will always be in our hearts. He made me a better person and I’m so thankful for that.”

Tribute from grandmother

Callum’s grandmother Lynne Clark said in tribute to him: “Our Callum was full of energy. He did more in his 15 years than some people do in a lifetime. He was a fearless warrior and my wonderful boy. I’m so proud of him and all the kindness he gave to me and others.”