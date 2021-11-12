Family and friends of Fleetwood man who died in 'freak accident' get Greggs tattoos to remember him by

Steak bake-obsessed Lee Wright, 31, of Harbour Village in Fleetwood, died in Liverpool on September 20 while working as a HGV driver.

His sister Hayley, dad Neil, and five of his friends have now paid a one-of-a-kind tribute to him.

Hayley, 26, said: "Lee was funny, he was a practical joker, he was generous. He had a very infectious energy. I would decribe him as the friend everyone wanted and needed. When we found out what happened, a lot of us actually thought it was one of his jokes that he had taken too far. Even now, it's like it's not real. Because he was such a big character, it's going to take a long, long time to realise that he's gone. It's so hard to believe or accept.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We all wanted to do something to remember him by. I had already got his initials tattooed on me so I suggested a joint tattoo, and someone said we should get a Greggs one. It was a joke, but it was actually the perfect choice.

"Lee was obsessed with Greggs. It was his favourite place to get food, with him being a HGV driver, always on the road.

"He spent so much money at Greggs I wouldn't be surprised if they went into liquidation!

"He would probably think we were a bunch of idiots, but at the same time he would have laughed and found it really funny. But he wouldn't have done it himself - he did try to have a bit of sense in him!"

Lee, who served in the RAF for nine years before becoming a driver, was laid at rest at Carleton Crematorium on October 7 - and was even buried with a Greggs steak bake wrapper.

Hayley, who lives at Bayside, said she had no regrets about having the bakery's logo tattooed in his memory.

She said: "I absolutely love it. It's on my ankle and hangs out all the time and it does catch peoples' eyes and the first question they ask is 'why have you got a Greggs tattoo?', and you go into a conversation about someone who's not around any more. Such a silly, small tattoo can actually keep somebody's memory alive.