Falklands veteran Chris Waddington, who was once Blackpool's Young Citizen of the Year dies in plane crash

Chris Waddington, who served for more than 20 years in the Forces, was killed when the plane he was flying hit the ground at Shobdon Airfield, near Leominster.

An inquest into his death has been formally opened at Herefordshire Coroners Court, and adjourned so evidence can be gathered.

Herefordshire's assistant coroner Roland Wooderson said Christopher Charles Waddington, 59 and of Yarpole in North Herefordshire, died in the crash on Friday, August 26.

Chris Waddington pictured in his Army days

Emergency services were called to the airfield shortly after 10am, but despite the best efforts of medics, nothing could be done to save him.

Chris was once Blackpool’s Young Citizen of the Year, educated at Blackpool Grammar School, and from an early age his heart was set on an Army career.

His former Army Cadet Force company commander Major Dan Lyon of Lytham recalls that the age of 13, Chris joined the Blackpool detachment, and rose quickly through the ranks, becoming Lancashire’s first ever Cadet Under Officer. By the time he went on to Sandhurst he also held the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award.

Major Lyon said: “On graduating from Sandhurst, and still only 19, he was immediately accepted by the Parachute Regiment, and found himself on a ship heading straight into a war in the Falkland Islands, as the youngest subaltern in 2 Para. He was one of the 10 survivors of that brutal confrontation who took part in the recent BBC programme ‘Our Falklands War’.

“Chris went on to serve in 22 SAS, and eventually retired as a Major, with an MBE.

“In retirement, his new passion was stunt flying in his Pitts Special.

“The word ‘hero’ is often used too readily, but it really is the first word that comes to mind when I think of him. He was an outstanding soldier, and an outstanding citizen, taken from us far too soon. Blackpool should be very proud of him, as I am.”

The Parachute Regiment said in tribute on its Facebook site: “Chris was one of the 10 veterans of the Falklands War who were featured in the recent BBC documentary 'Our Falklands War : A Frontline Story.'

“In 1982, Chris was a 19 year-old 2nd Lieutenant in the 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, fresh out of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and commanded a platoon of 20 men during the Battle of Goose Green.

“He gained the nickname, 'Boy Wonder', as one of the youngest, enthusiastic Parachute Regiment officers in 2 PARA.

"We send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Chris Waddington - RIP.”

Mr Waddington, who worked as a security consultant, had been flying the single-seat light aircraft and for reasons not currently known, lost control and hit the ground.

An Air Accident Investigations Branch probe is currently underway, with staff attending the crash site in the hours after the crash.

The inquest was adjourned so further information could be obtained.