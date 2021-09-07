Fairhaven Regatta proves a splash hit

Visitors galore made the most of the facilities available at the new-refurbished venue, with opportunities to try kayaking, sailing and paddle boarding while Fairhaven was showcased as a watersport venue.

Activity development officer Julie Vale said: “It was a great day. The resident clubs all put on demonstrations and racing and there was lots of enytertainment.”

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Regatta attracted a big turnout to the Lake

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe

Fun for all at the Fairhaven Regatta

Here's some imaginative fancy dress with a suitably nautical theme