The event proved such a big hit on its debut in 2018 that it returned bigger and better the following year but plans to repeat it in 2020 and 2021 were scuppered by the pandemic.

Now, organisers the Friends of Fairhaven Lake have set its comeback for Sunday, June 5 as part of the extended Jubilee weekend – and promise a memorable day, at a venue which has had a major makeover by Fylde Council since the last Big Picnic was held.

"It’s set to be a fantastic family day out in the lovely Lake parkland - the perfect option for those who can’t close their road to hold a street party or don’t feel able to take part,” said a Friends spokesman.

The Fairhaven Lake Big Picnic proved popular when previously held in 2018 and 2019.

"Simply bring your own picnic and a blanket, find a good spot to relax and enjoy the entertainment, visit the stalls and let the children take part in the free activities on offer. There will be an amazing community atmosphere.”

The event is on the event lawn, behind the Spitfire, from 10.30am to 4.30pm and will include circus skills, storytelling, music performances, donkey rides and lots more stalls and activities.

The Friends say small charges for some activities apply, but there will be plenty to enjoy for free . Stalls and entertainment include a funfair, donkey rides, free circus school, free music, free Ukulele band, free Punch and Judy, free boat rides, free story teller, face painter, pottery demos, tombola, all sorts of refreshments and much more.