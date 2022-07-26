People gathered on the green for a dog show by charity Homeless Hounds, and agility demonstrations from Pawsability, a Blackpool-based dog trainers.
Julie Vale, the event organiser from Fairhaven Lake and Gardens, said: "The very first Fairhaven Dog Festival was an outstanding day that was very well attended.
"It was wonderful to work with Homeless Hounds: Dogs in Need and we are already planning for the next Fairhaven Dog Festival 2023."
You might have missed: Lytham Ice Cream Festival was a really sweet treat for hundreds in Lowther Gardens
Page 1 of 3