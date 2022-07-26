Up and over! One of the dogs takes on a challenge during the Fairhaven Dog Festival

Fairhaven Dog Festival: Pictures of the first-ever festival with the charity Homeless Hounds and agility sessions from  Pawsability

Dog lovers and their four-legged friends enjoyed a ‘pawfect’ day at the first ever Fairhaven Dog Festival.

By Wes Holmes
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 12:48 pm

People gathered on the green for a dog show by charity Homeless Hounds, and agility demonstrations from Pawsability, a Blackpool-based dog trainers.

Julie Vale, the event organiser from Fairhaven Lake and Gardens, said: "The very first Fairhaven Dog Festival was an outstanding day that was very well attended.

"It was wonderful to work with Homeless Hounds: Dogs in Need and we are already planning for the next Fairhaven Dog Festival 2023."

I've got your back! Agility sessions at Fairhaven Lake were run by Pawsability Dog Agility

Photo: Adam Gee Photography

Tunnel vision ...

Photo: Adam Gee Photography

Cuddles for a winner

Photo: Adam Gee Photography

A balancing act

Photo: Adam Gee Photography

