People gathered on the green for a dog show by charity Homeless Hounds, and agility demonstrations from Pawsability, a Blackpool-based dog trainers.

Julie Vale, the event organiser from Fairhaven Lake and Gardens, said: "The very first Fairhaven Dog Festival was an outstanding day that was very well attended.

"It was wonderful to work with Homeless Hounds: Dogs in Need and we are already planning for the next Fairhaven Dog Festival 2023."

1. Fairhaven Dog Festival I've got your back! Agility sessions at Fairhaven Lake were run by Pawsability Dog Agility

2. Fairhaven Dog Festival Tunnel vision ...

3. Fairhaven Dog Festival Cuddles for a winner

4. Fairhaven Dog Festival A balancing act