Fairhaven Dog Festival: 19 photos of adorable dogs showing off their impressive tricks and gorgeous faces!

This weekend, Fairhaven Dog Festival returned to Lytham St Annes with gorgeous dogs of all shapes and sizes joining in on the fun.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Aug 2023, 17:27 BST

Taking place at Fairhaven Lake between 11:00am and 3pm, a pawfect day was had by all the dogs and their owners.

Activites on the day included Pawsability Dog Agility, a Homeless Hounds Fun Dog Show and a special appearance from the Blackpool Constabulary Dog Unit.

Meanwhile for the non-furry attendees there were children’s rides and face painting, as well as food, drink and charity stalls.

Take a look at pictures from the day below:

Colin Ballance with dogs Vincent, Presley and Percy.

1. Fairhaven Dog Festival

Colin Ballance with dogs Vincent, Presley and Percy. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Jane Molyneux with dogs Bonnie and Belle.

2. Fairhaven Dog Festival

Jane Molyneux with dogs Bonnie and Belle. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Revellers at the festival

3. Fairhaven Dog Festival

Revellers at the festival Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Left: Sophie Cartwright with dog Minnie. Right: Julia Rhodes with dog Ursa.

4. Untitled design (54).jpg

Left: Sophie Cartwright with dog Minnie. Right: Julia Rhodes with dog Ursa. Photo: Michelle Adamson

A dog shows off his skills

5. Fairhaven Dog Festival

A dog shows off his skills Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

A dog and its owner showing off what they can do

6. Fairhaven Dog Festival

A dog and its owner showing off what they can do Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Dog owners with their pooches

7. Fairhaven Dog Festival

Dog owners with their pooches Photo: Michelle Adamson

A pug at the festival

8. Fairhaven Dog Festival

A pug at the festival Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

