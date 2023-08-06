Fairhaven Dog Festival: 19 photos of adorable dogs showing off their impressive tricks and gorgeous faces!
This weekend, Fairhaven Dog Festival returned to Lytham St Annes with gorgeous dogs of all shapes and sizes joining in on the fun.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Aug 2023, 17:27 BST
Taking place at Fairhaven Lake between 11:00am and 3pm, a pawfect day was had by all the dogs and their owners.
Activites on the day included Pawsability Dog Agility, a Homeless Hounds Fun Dog Show and a special appearance from the Blackpool Constabulary Dog Unit.
Meanwhile for the non-furry attendees there were children’s rides and face painting, as well as food, drink and charity stalls.
Take a look at pictures from the day below:
