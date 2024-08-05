Taking place at Fairhaven Lake between 11am and 3pm, a pawfect day was had by all the dogs and their owners.
Activites on the day included Pawsability Dog Agility, stalls and a Fun Dog Show.
Meanwhile for the non-furry attendees there were children’s rides and face painting, as well as food, drink and charity stalls.
Take a look at the fabulous pictures.
1. Fairhaven Dog Festival 2024
He's behind you! Photo: Neil Cross
2. Fairhaven Dog Festival 2024
Who knew dogs could drive! Photo: Neil Cross
3. Fairhaven Dog Festival 2024
Double take! Photo: Neil Cross
4. Fairhaven Dog Festival 2024
How high can you jump? Photo: Neil Cross
5. Fairhaven Dog Festival 2024
Good boi! Photo: Neil Cross
6. Fairhaven Dog Festival 2024
Tackling the agility course. Photo: Neil Cross
