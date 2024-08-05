Fairhaven Dog Festival: 13 photos of adorable dogs showing off their impressive skills

By Emma Downey, Emma Downey
Published 5th Aug 2024, 13:01 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 15:12 BST

Fairhaven Dog Festival returned to Lytham yesterday as dogs of all shapes and sizes joining in on the fun.

Taking place at Fairhaven Lake between 11am and 3pm, a pawfect day was had by all the dogs and their owners.

Activites on the day included Pawsability Dog Agility, stalls and a Fun Dog Show.

Meanwhile for the non-furry attendees there were children’s rides and face painting, as well as food, drink and charity stalls.

Take a look at the fabulous pictures.

He's behind you!

1. Fairhaven Dog Festival 2024

He's behind you! Photo: Neil Cross

Who knew dogs could drive!

2. Fairhaven Dog Festival 2024

Who knew dogs could drive! Photo: Neil Cross

Double take!

3. Fairhaven Dog Festival 2024

Double take! Photo: Neil Cross

How high can you jump?

4. Fairhaven Dog Festival 2024

How high can you jump? Photo: Neil Cross

Good boi!

5. Fairhaven Dog Festival 2024

Good boi! Photo: Neil Cross

Tackling the agility course.

6. Fairhaven Dog Festival 2024

Tackling the agility course. Photo: Neil Cross

