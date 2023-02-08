The F-35s – the world's most advanced fighter aircraft – were an awesome sight as they thundered low over rooftops in Preston, South Ribble, Chorley, Fylde and Wyre yesterday afternoon.

You can watch footage of the fighters tearing through the sky over Leyland in our video player.

The fighters took to the skies to mark a special milestone at BAE Systems in Samlesbury, which celebrated delivering their 1,000th rear fuselage to US aerospace and defence giant Lockheed Martin.

The pair of F-35s were spotted (and heard!) as they rumbled through the skies above Lancashire on Tuesday (February 7)

The incredible sight – and sound! – of the fighters led many to wonder why the jets were tearing through the Lancashire sky.

“What on earth just flew very low and extremely loud over Leyland!?”, said Karen Bamber. “Still scraping homemade candles off the ceiling I jumped that high!”

“I tried to look out the window but was struggling to hold all my kitchen cupboards shut!,” added Dan Johnson, as the fighters rumbled overhead.

More than 1,500 employees at the Samlesbury plant produce the rear fuselage for every F-35 in the global fleet – a contract worth a colossal £41billion to the UK economy.

The F-35s flying over Lancashire yesterday (Tuesday) were to coincide with the celebration of an event to mark the delivery of the 1,000th F-35 aft fuselage from the BAE Systems production facility at Samlesbury. Picture by BAE Systems

“This is an important milestone for our business,” said Susan Addison, senior vice president for US Programmes at BAE Systems Air.

“It demonstrates both the expertise of our people and their commitment to delivering for the F-35 programme.

"We are proud of what we do for our customers and the air forces who help keep us safe.”

Cliff Robson, group managing director, added: “This is a significant moment for everyone involved in the programme and a testament to the highly-skilled workforce we have in the North West of England.

“Our role on the F-35 programme is another example of how we make a substantial contribution to the local and national UK economy and help to deliver capability which is critical for national security.”