Eye-catching outdoor arts festival in Fleetwood over this weekend

Transported, an outdoor arts event, which is at the Marine Hall

Transported is taking place in the Marine Gardens today (Saturday July 17) and tomorrow at 11am to 4pm daily.

It is being organised by LeftCoast in partnership with the SpareParts Festival, which usually runs in tandem with the Fleetwood Festival of Transport.

However, when the latter (also known as Tram Sunday) was cancelled this year, the team came up with an alternative.

Transported, an outdoor arts event, which is at the Marine Hall. Pictured is Jodie Gibson, artistic director for the SpareParts Festival.

Activities will feature “In Memoriam”, a flag installation from internationally acclaimed artist Luke Jerram.

This temporary memorial offers the public a space to visit and remember those lost to the COVID-19 crisis.

The artwork is also intended as a tribute to the NHS staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the past year.

Created from over 100 hospital bedsheets flown from flag posts, the installation will be arranged for people to wander through it at different times of the day.

The striking visual of “In Memoriam” will be complimented by a soundscape from artist Anthony Davey who has been commissioned to create an audio artwork to be played across the weekend.

Broadcasted from The Mount, the soundscape will feature conversations, stories, quotes and songs from Fleetwood residents.