Expert reports a remarkable 3233% increase in search volume for XL Bully breed

The XL Bully, a distinctive breed of dog known for its imposing size and gentle nature, has recently seen a staggering surge in public interest. Data collected by Pet Know How using Keywords Everywhere, a renowned Google Trends tool, revealed a jaw-dropping 3233% increase in search volume for the term 'XL Bully'.

This statistic is not just a mere number; it represents a growing curiosity and fascination with this unique breed. The data, peaking during the week of September 10-16 with an astounding 296,000 searches, marks a significant rise from the previous average of 5,000 to 8,000 weekly searches.

What is an XL Bully?

An XL Bully, part of the American Bully breed, stands out for its larger-than-life stature and an amiable disposition that belies its formidable appearance. Characterized by their muscular build, broad heads, and sturdy frame, these dogs often exude a sense of strength and confidence. Despite their intimidating size, XL Bullies are known for their affectionate and loyal nature, making them beloved pets. Their popularity stems from their unique combination of physical prowess and gentle temperament, appealing to dog lovers who seek a protective yet loving companion. The breed's growing recognition is a testament to its distinctive appeal.

The Study's Findings

The study conducted by Pet Know How, leveraging the capabilities of Keywords Everywhere, has brought to light an extraordinary phenomenon in the world of canine enthusiasts. The XL Bully, previously a breed with a modest but steady interest, has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity, as evidenced by a 3233% increase in search volume. This surge peaked remarkably in the week of September 10-16, 2023, registering an unprecedented 296,000 searches compared to the usual weekly average of 5,000 to 8,000. This dramatic spike is not just a statistic but a clear indicator of the breed's soaring popularity. Such a significant increase in online searches reflects a broader trend in public interest, suggesting that the XL Bully is rapidly becoming a breed of interest for many dog lovers and potential pet owners. The study highlights a pivotal moment in the breed's perception and popularity.

Why the Sudden Interest?

XL bully dogs have been in the news in the UK due to the implementation of new regulations and an upcoming ban on the breed. The UK government, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, announced restrictions on XL bullies, categorizing them as a "danger to communities" following several attacks on humans, some of which were fatal. The new rules, coming into effect at the end of the year, will make breeding, selling, advertising, rehoming, abandoning, or allowing an XL bully dog to stray illegal in England and Wales. From 31 December 2023, these dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled when in public.

By February 1, 2024, it will become illegal to own an XL bully dog unless it is registered on the Index of Exempted Dogs. Owners who wish to keep their dogs must register them by the end of January 2024 and comply with strict requirements, including microchipping and neutering the dogs. The government is offering compensation to owners who choose to have their dogs euthanized by a vet. The definition of the ‘XL Bully’ breed type has been published to help owners and enforcement authorities identify the breed.