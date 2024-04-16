Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hard working royal wore a dark topcoat and stylish sunglasses as she first visited the Rossall Point tower, home of the Coastwatch team, of which she is a national patron.

After climbing the steps to the tower, she showed great interest in the equipment which is used by the volunteers to scan the coast and watch out for anyone in difficulties on the beach or out to sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Princess looked through a telescope and chatted to the Coastwatch team about their life saving work, before mounting the steps to the very top of the building for a better view.

Ann, Princess Rotyal, outside the Marine Hall in Fleetwood

And from there the Royal visitor called in at the Marine Hall to meet more Coastwatch volunteers and civic dignitaries from Wyre Council.

Ken Harcomb, a member of the Coastwatch team, said: “Princess Anne is our patron and we were delighted to welcome her to Fleetwood.

"It was the first time she had visited us and was a really proud moment for the whole team of volunteers.

"She showed a great deal of interest in our work.”

Royal supporters (from left) Samanatha Woods, Pat Ascroft and Mandy Hudson, were delighted to see Princess Anne in Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arriving at the Marine Hall, Princess Anne was greeted by applause from supporters waiting outside.

Among them was Pat Ascroft, who had come all the way from Garstang to see the Princess Royal.

Pat, 86, said: “I’m a Royalist and the Princess does a good number, she does an excellent job.

"I arrived several hours early and the staff at the Marine Hall kindly gave me a cup of tea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twin sisters Mandy Hudson and Samantha Woods, both 51 and from Fleetwood, were also delighted to be there.

Mandy said: “We’re really excited to have seen her.

"In a small town like Fleetwood, this doesn’t happen very often so we’re making the most of it!

Samantha said: “We’re both Royalists too and Princess Anne works really hard, she’s so good at what she does.”

National Coastwatch watchkeepers provide the eyes and ears along the coast, monitoring radio channels and providing a listening watch in poor visibility.