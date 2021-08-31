Ex-Town Crier Colin is off to sunnier climes - but faces a trip longer than planned

At the age of 73, he has taken the decision to fulfil a long-held ambition and emigrate to live in Spain, heading off to Santiago de la Ribera, about an hour outside Alicante.

His plans hit a last-minute medical hitch, when just days away from departure, he was diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis which ruled out flying - but he hasn’t let that stop him.

Rather than heading to the airport, Colin, aided by son Oliver, is off on a road and ferry trip, via Portsmouth and Bilbao, which will take the best part of 60 hours.

Colin Ballard in his time as town crier of Lytham and St Annes

“I’ll really miss the people of Lytham and St Annes, where I have made so many friends but it is time for a new adventure and something I have long been eager to do.”

Colin has latterly been chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP), which issued a statement after he stepped down from the role recently ahead of his emigration.

The Partnership said: “Colin will be missed by STEP, not just because he was our chairman, but also for his commitment to the community and his dedication to making the town the best it can be.

“He was already well known and well connected, through his work as town crier and involvement in the Kite Festival, but this didn’t stop him pounding the streets and knocking on doors to engage the community with STEP’s projects.

“During his chairmanship he oversaw litter picks, virtual Christmas Advent Calendar, health and well-being month promotions, the STEP into St Annes re-opening event, raising of funds, Bikers’ Night monthly entertainment and the new constitution to name just a few projects.

“Our thanks for his dedication and support, and we wish him the best for his future plans.”

