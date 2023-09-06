An ex-serviceman from the Fylde coast who now works within the NHS is calling for better welfare checks for those who leave the service.

Adam Diver, 46, of Fleetwood, has set up a petition calling on the Ministry of Defence to arrange for a phone call six months after each person has left the service, to make sure they are coping in civvy street.

He says such calls are made all the time by the NHS to check on patients who leave hospital and a similar thing could easily be managed by the MOD.

Adam, who spent 27 years with the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, says there is an urgent need to provide greater care for ex-service personnel, a number of whom will have experienced traumatic situations during their service.

Adam Diver, who spent 27 years with the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, has started a petition calling for better welfare check of ex-servicemen and women.

He said: "I work in mental health for the NHS and in my work I come across lot of ex-service people who are really struggling with their mental health.

"There is good work being done in the NHS, with schemes like Op Courage, the Veterans Mental Health and Wellbeing Service.

"The problem is that a lot this work and the things I do are reactive – we are responding to problems these people have had for years.

"All it takes is a phone call, it can’t be that difficult.”

According to HelpGuide.Com, military service is the most common cause of PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) in men.

Studies of Afghanistan and Iraq War veterans have shown that as many as 30 per cent have developed PTSD.

For veterans who saw combat, the risk of developing PTSD is even higher.

The Royal British Legion estimated in 2020 that there were up to 4,000 homeless veterans in the UK, another pointer to ex-service personnel struggling to cope with PTSD-type conditions as well as with the very different demands of life outside the service.

Adam, who served all over the world, including the high-alert area of Helmand Province in Afghanistan, added: “Once they leave the gate, they’re done, and contact just ceases – but they’re still under contract to the Government if a national disaster occurs.

"If they’re still under contract, the least they can do is a check to see if you’re OK.

"These people have risked life and wellbeing to serve their country.”

By teatime on Wednesday September, 508 people had signed the petition.

It needs 10,000 signatures before the Government will respond to it.