Ex Armed forces personnel to get free travel in Blackpool for Armed Forces Day

Sailors, soldiers and other members of the military, past and present, can enjoy free bus and tram travel on the Fylde Coast this weekend as the country celebrates Armed Forces Day.

Some of the former members of the Armed Services who now work for Blackpool Transport. L to R: Chris Newton, Wayne Smith, Adrian Barker, Ashley Ballantyne and Paul Scott | submit

With a series of events taking place in the area on Saturday and Sunday, Blackpool Transport is planning to play its part in recognising the huge sacrifices they’ve made while serving their country.

Jane Cole, Managing Director of Blackpool Transport, explained: “We have a long tradition of recruiting former members of the army, navy and air force, and are immensely proud of our colleagues who have previously served their country.

“Blackpool Transport recognises the broad range of skills they bring to the workplace, and the huge contribution that serving and former members of the armed forces make to the wider community.

“With several events taking place locally to mark Armed Forces Day, we want to help as many people as possible to enjoy the celebrations whilst paying our own tribute to all the brave servicemen and women who have selflessly served their country.”

What do you need to get free travel?

The travel offer is open to anyone carrying a valid ID, such as a Service ID card or a veteran’s badge/ ID card.

What Armed Forces Day events are planned?

While the free travel applies across the network, many will use it to help get to events such as a parade on the promenade and an Armed Services Garden Party.

A full list of events taking place this weekend can be found here.