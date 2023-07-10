The show can be found at the Horseshoe Showbar on Blackpool Pleasure Beach from June 24 to September 2 and is fit for all the family.

Tickets start at £13.00 and spectators can purchase on the Pleasure Beach website.

Featuring captivating magicians, Elizabeth Best and Craig Christian alongside assistant Coco, the Evolution of Magic show is not to be missed as the impressive trio wow their audiences with a variety of jaw-dropping tricks.

Elizabeth Best appeared on Britains Got Talen in 2019.

Elizabeth Best, who appeared on BGT in 2019 leaving judge Amanda Holden terrified, said: “We are down at the Horseshoe at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and we are here until September 2 and we would love to see you. It’s our seventh year here so if you haven’t been to see us yet then you definitely need to get down.

Internationally acclaimed Master of Manipulation, Craig Christian who performs alongside Elizabeth in the show said: “We’ve been doing magic a long time, I started magic when the dinosaurs were around!”

What did we think on visiting the magic show?

The show can be found at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Horseshoe Showbar.

Upon visiting the Evolution of Magic show ourselves we weren’t sure just what to expect as it was our first time visiting any sort of illusion show of this sort.

The lights were dimmed as the music started and anticipation for what was to come heightened. Immediately Elizabeth and Craig captivated the audience with their down-to-earth humour and ability to have their audience on the edge of their seat hoping (well in my case), not to be selected for any sort of trick.

Balancing tricks, mind-reading, danger acts, slight of hand, and more had us all in the palm of their hands. It felt almost too good to be shown to a small and intimate audience that had shown up for the event, you couldn’t help but depart wanting to tell people they’re missing out by not booking tickets.

The show is suitable for people of all ages, and the magicians stayed at the end to talk to and take pictures with anyone from the audience who also hung around.

Craig Christian has been performing magic since he was 5 years old.