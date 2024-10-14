Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Evil clowns’ have been lurking in a local park at night and chasing people in the run-up to Halloween.

People have reported frightening encounters with menacing-looking clowns in Fleetwood’s Memorial Park over the weekend.

Terrifier 3 opened in UK cinemas on October 11. Cr: Jesse Korman. | Jesse Korman

It’s the third weekend in a row the clowns have been seen after dark and according to people’s experiences, these aren’t the type of clowns you’d invite to your child’s birthday party.

These sinister-looking clowns have reportedly been lurking near the duck pond after nightfall, as well as jumping out from bushes, creeping up on people from behind, following folk along footpaths and even chasing them!

It follows similar reports around the Halloween season in previous years. In 2016, Lancashire Police issued a warning to pranksters after a number of creepy clown encounters were reported in the county.

The 'creepy clown' fad involves people dressing as scary clowns and terrifying children and adults alike. It appears to have returned this year with the release of the horror movie Terrifier 3, which sees the film’s crazed killer Art the Clown stalking his victims and unleashing terror on Halloween night. | Getty

‘Clown around and get arrested’ warn police

That was the message from Lancashire Police after a rise in the number of calls following the outbreak of the ‘creepy clown’ craze which swept America before arriving in the UK.

The fad involves people dressing as scary clowns and terrifying children and adults alike. It appears to have returned this year with the cinema release of the hit horror movie Terrifier 3, which sees the film’s crazed killer Art the Clown stalking his victims and unleashing terror on Halloween night.

Memorial Park, Fleetwood | National World

After receiving a number of reports in 2016, Lancashire Police said they would take action if anyone was distressed.

The force said: “We are currently receiving an increase in enquiries in relation to information being shared on social media regarding clowns and people being chased.

“We are aware that what seems to be a trend that has come over from America is currently circulating around social media and that there have been various reported incidents around the UK.

It follows similar reports around the Halloween season in previous years. In 2016, Lancashire Police issued a warning to pranksters after a number of creepy clown encounters were reported in the county. | Getty

“Lancashire Police would like to make it perfectly clear that reports of anyone behaving in this way, regardless of their intentions, will be taken seriously.

“This type of action could cause alarm or distress and could be deemed as harassment and subsequently dealt with as a criminal offence.

“We would like people to think carefully before they consider taking part in this sort of activity and think how their actions could affect other people.”