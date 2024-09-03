Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of music fans are heading to Preston this weekend to enjoy performances from some of the biggest names in the business as BBC Radio 2 In The Park comes to town.

Moor Park is the venue for one of the biggest entertainment extravaganzas ever staged on Lancashire, starting on Friday evening and running all day Saturday and Sunday.

It will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 with some sections also on TV – and features performers including Sting, the Pet Shop Boys, Craig David and the Manic Street Preachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Matthew Brown, leader of Preston City Council, said: “We’re ready and we can’t wait. The stage is set for Preston to play host to its largest live event in a long time.

Saturday night headliner Sting last performed in Lancashire at last year's Lytham Festival.

“Having BBC Radio 2 in the Park right here at Moor Park is a truly monumental occasion for our city. All eyes are on us, and I have no doubt that Preston will shine brightly as we welcome everyone to this weekend's incredible event.

“I hope everyone soaks up the amazing music, the vibrant atmosphere, and of course, the unforgettable charm of Preston!"

The festivities will kick off with a first for BBC Radio 2 In The Park. For the first time, there will also be a Friday night Pre-Party on the DJ stage, featuring Scott Mills, Sara Cox, Vernon Kay, Rylan and DJ Spoony. Gates open at 5pm, performance starts at 6pm and ends at 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, music legend Sting will front his new power rock trio, performing selections of music from his discography, including solo hits, surprise rarities and The Police classics.

Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson promoting Radio 2 In The Park at Moor Park, Preston.

Pet Shop Boys will headline Sunday night, presenting their highly acclaimed Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live production - a set featuring classic hits and the latest singles from their best-selling new album 'Nonetheless'.

The full line-up is:

Saturday (Gates open 11am, stage entertainment starts at 12.15pm and ends at 9.45pm) – Sting, Sugababes, Snow Patrol, Craig David, Kim Wilde, Pixie Lott, Shaznay Lewis, Travis;

Sunday (Gates open 11am, stage entertainment starts at 11.45am and ends at 9.30pm) – Pet Shop Boys, Manic Street Preachers, Sister Sledge feat Kathy Sledge, Paul Heaton, Gabrielle, Shed Seven, Delta Goodrem, Haircut 100.

A map of what to expect for the event at Moor Park, with key travel sites.

Travel essentials

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A commercial shuttle bus service will operate between the event site and Preston city centre on Saturday and Sunday. It is recommended tickets are booked in advance via the Big Green Coach website.

The pick up/drop off point will be coach bays at Central Bus Station, Tithebarn Street

For those arriving by car, a number of official Park and Walk carparks are available, including around UCLan and the city centre. Spaces can be pre-booked on the Park The Car Here website. Residential streets and roads surrounding Moor Park will be protected by a resident’s parking protection zone.

Preparations for the Radio 2 Weekend at Moor Park, Preston

A designated area will be available for pick up and drop off at Sainsburys on Flintoff Way – the only permitted such site- while a designated area will be available for Hackney Cab Taxis and Private Hire at Preston North End’s stadium. T

Road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday and Sunday day - night closures (9am - 11pm) Sir Tom Finney Way/Deepdale road between Blackpool Road and St Thomas's Road will be closed through the day and evening on Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 11pm, while Moor Park Avenue between Garstang Road and Sir Tom Finney Way and sections of Blackpool Road between Garstang Road and Sir Tom Finney Way will be shut on Saturday and Sunday nights from 8.30pm to 11.59pm.

Also between this times on Saturday and Sunday nights, roads around Deepdale Stadium, including St Stephen’s, St Gregory’s, Lowthorpe Road, Parkside and Bill Shankly Crescent, will allowing only permitted vehicles access.

Residents’ parking permits

On more than 140 streets in the vicinity of Moor Park, a resident's parking permit scheme will be in operation on Saturday and Sunday during the hours of 8am and midnight.

Preparations for the Radio 2 Weekend at Moor Park, Preston

Residents need to apply for passes or run the risk of being fined for parking in the streets affected, but Preston City Council has extended the original deadline of yesterday to anytime up to the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “There’s no set closing time. Tuesday, September 3 was an original closing date but that’s been extended - just apply as soon as possible and people will be able to get a pass right up to the event.”

The streets affected are:

Ainslie Road, Albatross Street, Albert Road, Alsop Street, Argyll Road, Arkwright Road, Balfour Road, Barlow Street, Bill Shankly Crescent, Blundell Road, Brackenbury Road, Brackenbury Street, Brookfield Street, Broomfield Mill Street, Broughton Street, Bullfinch Street, Burrow Road, Butler Place, Cambridge Close, Cambridge Court, Cambridge Street, Cambridge Walk, Canute Street, Castleton Road, Chapman Road, Charnock Fold, Charnock Street, Chatham Place, College Court, Cornthwaite Road, Crofters Green, Dallas Road, Deepdale Road, Derwentwater Place, Dorset Road, Dove Street, East Road, Eaves Lane, Egbert Street, Elcho Street, Eldon Street, Elgin Street, Ellen Court, Ellen Street, Elliot Close, Elliot Street, Elliot Walk, Elmsley Street, English Martyrs Place, Essex Street, Falcon Street, Frank Street, Garrison Road, Garstang Road, Goldfinch Street, Grasmere Close, Great Hanover Street, Hammond Street, Hardcastle Road, Harewood Road, Havelock Street, Hawkhurst Road, Haysworth Street, Henderson Street, Higher Bank Road, Holme Slack Lane, Holmes Court, Holmrook Road, Houldsworth Road, Jemmett Street, Kenmure Place, Kent Street, Kingfisher Street, Leicester Road, Linnet Street, Lockhart Road, Lorraine Avenue, Lovat Road, Lower Bank Road, Lowndes Street, Lowthorpe Crescent, Lowthorpe Place, Lowthorpe Road, Lucerne Close, Manor House Crescent, Manor House Lane, Miles Street, Milner Street, Moor Hall Street, Moor Park Avenue. Muncaster Road, Norfolk Road, Nottingham Road, Otway Street, Park Avenue, Park Road, Park Walk, Parkside, Penguin Street, Plover Street, Plungington Road, Primrose Lane, Primrose Road, Queen's Road, Riding Street, Ripon Street, Rook Street, Rose Lane, Rye Street, St Andrews Road, St Anne’s Street, St Anthony’s Road, St Christopher’s Road, St Cuthbert’s Road, St David’s Road, St George’s Road, St Gregory Road, St Martin’s Road, St Michael’s Road, St Paul's Road, St Paul’s Avenue, St Philip’s Road, St Stephen’s Road, St Thomas Road, Salter Street, Sherbourne Crescent, Shuttleworth Road, Skeffington Road, Somerset Road, Southgate, Stafford Road, Suffolk Road, Sussex Street, Symonds Road, Trafford Street, Varley Road, Victoria Road, West Road, Wove Court, Wren Street.

All vehicle registration plates will be recorded in a system which compliance officers will use to scan registrations parked within the permit area but any vehicle without an approved permit will be issued a Penalty Charge Notice.

To apply, visit parkthecarhere.com/BBCRPZInfo.aspx or residents who need help completing the online permit application or don;t have access to a printer can seek support via the Harris Library in Preston Guild Hall.

Carers or home helps who need access to the streets over the weekend should email bbcr2inthepark@preston.gov.uk to be issued with a permit.