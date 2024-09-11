Everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing as the new series starts soon

Strictly Come Dancing is due to start again very soon and in case you’ve been living under a rock, or simply want to remind yourself of its ins and outs, below is everything you need to know.

What is Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly Come Dancing is an ITV talent show in which celebrities from all walks of life pair with a professional dancing partner in a bid to be crowned the winner of the gliterball trophy.

Each week, the couples perform a dance routine averaging aroung 90 seconds long and then they receive a score between 1-10 from each of the four judges.

After all the couples have performed, viewers can then vote for who they would like to be in the next round, the results of the poll being combined with the ranking of the judges.

The bottom two couples then must take part in a Dance-Off and the judges then vote on who they want to keep in the competition: if it is a tie, the head judge gets to decide.

Having started in 2004, the next series will be the show’s 22nd.

Strictly Come Dancing has entered its twentieth year with a 22nd series incoming. Credit: BBC | BBC

When does the new series start?

Strictly Come Dancing returns at 7.20pm on Saturday (September 14) at BBC One with a launch show.

The first Strictly live show is then on Saturday, September 21.

Who will be the judges and the presenters?

Series 22 will be presented by Tess Daly, who has been there since the first series in 2004, and Claudia Winkleman who joined the presenting team in 2011.

The judges meanwhile will be Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

The quartet have been judges on the show since 2021 with Anton being the most recent recruit (2021), then Motsi in 2019 and Shirley in 2017.

Craig is the longest serving judge having appeared on every series of Strictly Come Dancing since 2004.

L to R: Claudia Winkleman, Tess Daily, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke. Credit: BBC | BBC

Who are the stars taking part this year?

Chris McCausland - Comedian

JB Gill - Singer, TV presenter and author

Wynne Evans - Broadcaster, presenter, and professionally trained opera singer

Toyah Willcox - Singer and actress

Dr Punam Krishan - Media medic and broadcaster

Tasha Ghouri - Model and TV personality

Pete Wicks - TV personality, author, radio and podcast host

Shayne Ward - Actor and singer

All the celebrity contestants taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024. Credit: BBC | BBC

Sarah Hadland - Actress

Jamie Borthwick - Actor

Tom Dean MBE - Three-time Olympic swimming champion

Montell Douglas - Gladiator and Olympian

Nick Knowles - Bafta-winning TV presenter

Paul Merson - Former footballer and broadcaster

Sam Quek - Olympic and European Gold medallist, former England and Team GB hockey player and now a TV and Radio Presenter

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing professionals this year?

Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola are returning for series 22.

Aljaž Škorjanec will also return to the Strictly Come Dancing Ballroom as a professional dancer after a two year hiatus.

All the Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2024. Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron | BBC/Kieron McCarron

Are there any notable absences?

Giovanni Pernice is not be returning to the show, following misconduct allegations regarding his dance teaching methods. Giovanni has denied "any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour". Graziano Di Prima is also not returning to the show, following allegations of misconduct against him towards his partner last year, Zara McDermott. In a statement, Graziano said that he "deeply regretted his actions that led to his departure from [the show]".

What is the show’s links to Lancashire?

Strictly Come Dancing was first filmed at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom in 2004 during the second series in which they team arrived in the seaside resort for show five and the Grand Final.

In 2008, Craig Revel Horwood called for the series to return to the Tower Ballroom again leading to his wish being answered in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Although Strictly failed to come to Blackpool in 2012, from 2013 onwards the ‘Blackpool Week’ became a staple of each series and a new milestone for contestants to reach.

After a two-year absence, Strictly Come Dancing returned to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom in 2020 and the Blackpool Week has since regained its importance in the Strictly calender.

Ahead of the show’s arrival in Blackpool last year, I spoke to the contestants all about what it means to them: you can read those articles here and here.

An image from Strictly Come Dancing at the Blakpool Tower Ballroom in 2023

Is there a spin-off show?

Yes, Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two is on BBC Two during the midweek.

According to the BBC website, the show features “[a]ll the backstage gossip from Strictly Come Dancing, with the secrets, slips and stories from the practice rooms.”

Janette Manrara and Fleur East return as the hosts for the next series, having worked together last year.