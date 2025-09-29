Everything you need to know about Lightpool's Carnival Magic at the Tower Ballroom

Lightpool Festival’s Carnival Magic returns to Blackpol next month and below is everything you need to know.

One of Blackpool’s most distinctive festivals, Lightpool, is set to arrive in the seaside town between Wednesday October 15 and Saturday November 1 for what is an extended run.

As part of the Lightpool celebrations, Carnival Magic is back for another year and with tickets on sale soon, b

When and where will Carnival Magic take place?

Carnival Magic will take place at Blackpool’s Tower Balroom on Monday, October 27 at 7:30pm.

A scene from a previous Carnival Magic at Blackpool Tower Ballroom | Visit Blackpool

What can we expect from the show?

Carnival Magic promises to once again enchant the Tower Ballroom with a spectacular showcase of music, puppetry and dance.

Professional and community performers come together in a dazzling celebration, bringing a diverse melting pot of carnival traditions to life.

For 2025, ther ewill be stilt walking musicians, carnival drummers and giant hand-crafted puppets featurng a range of extraordinary characters from the majestic Queen Bee to Rimmon the Water Nymph, the mischievous Elf and larger-than-life fire breathing beasts.

The dancers will then be adorned in incredible Carnival costumes and illuminated designs, moving to irresistible rhythms and big beats from across the globe.

As the performance builds to its crescendo, over 50 performers will cascade onto the dance floor in a breathtaking finale of light, music, and movement, filling the ballroom with carnival energy.

After the show, audiences are then invited to meet the giant puppets for a photo!

When can I get tickets?

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday, October 1 at 9am.

You can purchase the tickets from Eventbrite here, with the event page currently allowing you to set yourself a reminder.

Tickets are free but due to a high number of unredeemed tickets at past events, a small £2.50 fee now applies.

All proceeds will be donated to local community projects.

The maximum number of tickets that can be purchased per person is four.

Please Note : Due to limited storage space, organisers ask parents not to bring prams and pushchairs to the event.